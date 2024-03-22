A government energy affairs official sought understanding Thursday from Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi about restarting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in central Japan.

Yoshifumi Murase, commissioner of the industry ministry's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, handed the governor a document stating the central government's policy of taking procedures carefully to restart nuclear reactors that meet the regulatory standards while obtaining the understanding of local communities.

The Jan. 1 earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, a Niigata neighbor, "has triggered a sense of anxiety" among Niigata residents, Hanazumi said, calling for further efforts to secure safe evacuation routes in the event of an emergency.

The governor said he wants to discuss the envisaged restart of the reactors while taking into account the central government's work to ensure safe evacuations.

The commissioner replied that measures to evacuate locals safely and respond to emergencies appropriately will be considered based on the lessons from the Noto quake as soon as possible, so that the government can explain them to the prefecture.

The document said that government bodies will work together to solve problems such as the development of roads for evacuation and an improvement in disaster response systems.

The government will deal with any emergency with responsibility, the document also said.

Also on Thursday, Hitoshi Yamada, a senior official of the agency, visited the mayors of the city of Kashiwazaki and the village of Kariwa, both of which host the Tepco nuclear plant in Niigata.

Kashiwazaki Mayor Masahiro Sakurai said the city will support the reactivation of the two reactors on condition that decommissioning plans for some of the No. 1 to No. 5 reactors of the plant are presented.

Kariwa Mayor Hiroo Shinada expressed his understanding about the government's nuclear power policy, aimed at ensuring stable energy supply.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority last December lifted a de facto ban on the operations of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant imposed for a series of flaws in the facility's antiterrorism measures.

The focal point is whether local consent can be obtained for the restart of the plant.