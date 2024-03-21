European Union leaders will discuss a plan on Thursday to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets to buy arms for Ukraine as they try to bolster Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.

The bloc’s 27 national leaders will also debate how Europe can do more to defend itself and boost its arms industry, reflecting fears that Russia may not stop at Ukraine and the U.S. may not be such a staunch protector of Europe in future.

In a two-day summit in Brussels due to start at 12:00 GMT on Thursday, they will also tackle topics as diverse as the war in Gaza, the prospect of opening EU membership talks with Bosnia and farmers’ protests.