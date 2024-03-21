Eight crew members perished after a South Korean chemical tanker capsized off the western Japanese city of Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Wednesday, a local coast guard office has said.

The coast guard said Thursday that it has rescued one of the two other crew members who were missing, but did not state that person's condition.

The 870-ton Keoyoung Sun's crew radioed for help at around 7:05 a.m., reporting that the ship anchored near Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki was capsizing, according to the Moji Coast Guard Office near the area.