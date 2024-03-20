A nursing clothing company is pitching emergency kits containing shirts that help mothers breastfeed discreetly and comfortably even in public, with more local municipalities opting to stock the packages for use at times of natural disasters.

Mo-House, a company based in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, has been working on the issue, as mothers tend to face challenges in ensuring privacy when feeding babies at evacuation centers and could be vulnerable to sexual assault.

"It's important to provide support to mothers, who may not be able to raise their voices, so that they will not feel isolated," said Yuka Mitsuhata, 59, the company's founder.