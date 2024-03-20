The lakeside mansion where Myanmar's democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi spent years under house arrest went under auction on Wednesday with a minimum price of $150 million — but attracted no bids, officials said.

The two-story house and 1.9 acres of land were put up for sale following a decadeslong dispute over the property between the Nobel laureate — who has been detained since the 2021 military coup — and her brother.

Ahead of the auction, a small crowd — mostly journalists — gathered outside the colonial-era house on leafy University Avenue, a few doors down from the U.S. Embassy.