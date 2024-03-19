Putrid rubbish piles and sewage-contaminated puddles are increasingly encroaching on the makeshift encampments of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, compounding the health risks facing people who have fled Israel's offensive.

"We suffer from foul smells and illnesses among children, who are always suffering from colds," said Sayed Rafik Abu Shanab, who lives in the southern city of Rafah, where the majority of people have sought refuge from the war.

"The sewers here are infested with mosquitoes, which bite people and transfer infections to others."