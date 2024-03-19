Rahul Gandhi, the face of India’s political opposition, concluded a 65-day trek across the breadth of India on Sunday, a day after the country’s electoral body announced the dates for the six-week national elections starting April 19.

Gandhi, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, and one of the top leaders of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has been traveling across 15 states by bus and an open-roofed SUV from the north-eastern state of Manipur to the financial capital Mumbai, holding small gatherings where he’s often addressed crowds from his car.

At the rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of widespread corruption.