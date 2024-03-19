A 14-year-old male junior high school student in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession.

According to the Hyogo Prefectural Police, the student admitted to purchasing marijuana from an individual he met on a social networking website.

The boy is suspected of possessing approximately 0.3 grams of marijuana at a relative's residence in the city of Akashi around 9:45 p.m. on March 8. The student had made an emergency call that same evening, during which he told the operator, “I took drugs given to me by a stranger and now I feel sick."

He was subsequently transported to hospital.

Officers from the Akashi police station later discovered marijuana joint butts at the relative's residence.