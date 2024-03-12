For 2 million hungry people in the Gaza Strip, most days bring a difficult search for something to eat. Amany Mteir, 52, scours the streets north of Gaza City, where people sell or trade what food they have, as many did along Saftawy Street two weeks ago.

Farther north, in Beit Lahia, Aseel Mutair, 21, said she and her family of four split one pot of soup from an aid kitchen twice in the previous week. One day they had nothing but tea.

Nizar Hammad, 30, is sheltering in a tent in Rafah with seven other adults and four children. They had not gotten aid in two weeks, and he worked two days at a market to earn enough money to buy bags of rice from a street vendor.