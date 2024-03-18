Nearly half of married couples are “sexless” — meaning they haven’t had sexual intercourse for a month or more — according to a survey released by the Japan Family Planning Association.

The most common reasons given for the lack of sexual intimacy in their marriage were “my partner doesn’t respond to my advances" for men, and “it’s too much hassle” for women, the survey on “lifestyles and attitudes of men and women" showed.

The survey, released on Friday and the ninth of its kind since 2002, was conducted between September and October 2023. It targeted 3,000 randomly sampled men and women aged 16-49, by post and online, with a valid response rate of 26.6%.