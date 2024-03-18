North Korea fired off at least two apparent ballistic missiles on Monday, Japan's Defense Ministry said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Seoul for a multinational democracy summit.

Both missiles appeared to have fallen into the Sea of Japan just minutes after their launches some thirty minutes apart, authorities said, with the weapons likely landing in waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast.

South Korea's military also confirmed the launches, the North's first firing of ballistic missiles since Jan. 14.