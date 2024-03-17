Claims against Japanese companies by World War II-era Korean laborers are still overshadowing relations between Japan and South Korea despite progress made a year ago toward stabilizing ties.

Tokyo and Seoul resumed "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders, following a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on March 16 last year.

The improvement in relations between Tokyo and Seoul will "contribute to the strategic interest of Japan," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.