Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York over alleged hush-money payments that was set to start in less than two weeks was postponed 30 days — a boost for the former president who has said every delay helps.

The decision Friday by state court Judge Juan Merchan comes a day after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Trump’s defense team agreed a postponement was warranted after federal prosecutors belatedly turned over evidence in an earlier hush-money case involving star witness Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer.

While the two sides disagreed over who was to blame, Trump’s lawyers asked for a 90-day adjournment from the planned March 25 start date and argued the indictment should be dismissed. They also said they needed more time to review evidence they said could help clear the former president.