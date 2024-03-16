North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw paratrooper drills aimed at showing his soldiers' ability to occupy an "enemy region at a stroke," state media said Saturday, days after the most recent annual U.S.-South Korean military exercise.

Pyongyang has shown particular sensitivity toward the joint air force exercises conducted by Washington and Seoul, with experts noting that the North's air force is considered to be the weakest link in its military.

Pyongyang's latest training overseen by Kim was "aimed at inspecting the paratroopers' readiness to be mobilized for any operational plan in surprise wartime circumstances" and judging their capabilities, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency reported.