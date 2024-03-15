Just before Russia’s presidential election six years ago, Vladimir Putin delighted lawmakers by showing off video simulations of the country’s newest strategic weapons. One was even aimed at a map of Florida.

This time around, the muscle flexing has gone further. Last month, he took a test flight on Russia’s latest nuclear bomber while issuing blunt warnings to the U.S. and Europe about the risks of Armageddon over his invasion of Ukraine.

The posturing captured the mindset of an emboldened Putin. Now 71, he’s heading into an election this weekend with the result a foregone conclusion and his adversaries — both inside and outside Russia — seemingly unable to stifle his ambitions as the war in Ukraine shifts in his favor.