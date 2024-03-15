Cherry blossom viewing, known as hanami, is a seasonal spectacle and a must-do activity for many in Japan. It's a chance for friends and family to gather, talk and have fun — while also giving a boost to the economy.

This year, the economic impact of hanami is estimated to be around ¥1.14 trillion ($7.7 billion), almost twice as much as last year’s ¥616 billion, according to Katsuhiro Miyamoto, a professor emeritus at Kansai University in Osaka Prefecture.

“Hanami, the tradition of enjoying cherry blossoms, has been a nationwide event for a long time in Japan,” Miyamoto said. “The beautiful sakura has now become a tourism asset, attracting foreign tourists.”