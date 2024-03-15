After navigating political ethics committee hearings in parliament over the slush funds scandal the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has found itself embroiled in, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida now faces a politically tougher problem: how to punish the party members who were involved.

On one hand, handing out lenient punishments to 82 current members of parliament who accepted off-the-books funds from their faction leaders risks further damaging public trust just one month before campaigning starts for three by-elections scheduled for April 28.

On the other, handing out severe punishments risks an intraparty backlash against Kishida that could fatally damage his chances later this year of retaining the LDP presidency, and continuing as prime minister.