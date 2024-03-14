Japan is set to launch a new dialogue framework toward starting negotiations for a multinational treaty banning the production of nuclear materials that have the potential to be used for weapons, a government source said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is expected to announce the plan when she presides over a U.N. Security Council open debate session themed on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation next Monday as monthly chair for March, the source added.

Setting up a meeting of "friends" for the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty is part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to realize a "world without nuclear weapons," and a key step in materializing his "Hiroshima Action Plan," the source said.