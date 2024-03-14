The Tokyo police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a prized "Yu-Gi-Oh!" trading card valued at ¥4.98 million ($33,700) from a Tokyo store on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect, who appeared to be in his early 20s and was wearing a black jacket and black pants, entered the store near Akihabara Station in Chiyoda Ward alone at around 4:00 p.m.

He asked a store employee to present the highly-valued card, which had been contained in a display case, and surreptitiously pocketed the item, part of the trading card game linked to the popular "Yu-Gi-Oh!" anime series, before exiting the premises unnoticed. He then got into a car parked near the shop.

The employee promptly alerted the police by phone.