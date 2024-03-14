Tokyo District Court sentenced former ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mito Kakizawa on Thursday to two years in prison, suspended for five years, for an illegal campaign finance offense related to a Tokyo ward election in April last year.

The court's ruling said the former senior vice justice minister made payments, or offered to do so, totaling some ¥2.8 million ($19,000) to 10 people, including incumbent assembly members, that constituted bribes in connection with the Koto Ward mayoral election, in which a candidate he backed won.

"His criminal acts were malicious crimes and shook the people's confidence in the fairness of elections, which is the basis of democracy," Presiding Judge Katsuko Mukai said, handing down the ruling. Prosecutors had sought a prison term of two years without suspension.