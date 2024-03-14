Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited his hometown in the kingdom's north on Thursday as he made his first public appearances since being freed early from a jail sentence for graft and abuse of power.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, prayed at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine before flying by private jet to Chiang Mai for a three-day trip.

After landing in Chiang Mai — his home city and traditional political power base — in the morning he was greeted by his younger sister and her husband before heading to a park and greeting supporters.