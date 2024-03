A woman who had been sexually assaulted by her father for three years during her teens held a news conference Tuesday in the city of Toyama, disclosing her real name in hopes of sharing her story to empower other victims of such abuse to speak out.

Riho Fukuyama, 24, said she was initially conflicted about whether to reveal her real name to the public.

But eventually, she came to realize she had done nothing wrong, and that this is the case for everyone who has experienced sexual abuse.