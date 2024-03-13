The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, could reach a deal as early as this week that would allow the export to third countries of a next-generation fighter jet Japan is jointly developing with Britain and Italy, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday conceded to limits on such exports.

Kishida, who is also LDP president, told an Upper House budget committee meeting that the government would put in place rigorous hurdles that must be cleared before the fighter jet’s export is approved.

"I would like to make a Cabinet decision on an individual, case-by-case basis and ensure that the ruling parties consult with each other before such a decision is made,” he said, adding that Japan would not export fighter jets to countries where “conflict is currently taking place.”