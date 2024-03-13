In the aftermath of the New Year's Day earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula, a 39-year-old woman who sought refuge in an evacuation shelter in the city of Wajima became distressed at being unable to procure baby food for her 10-month-old son.

Despite her efforts, she couldn't find any baby food at the shelter, prompting her to enlist the assistance of a private organization through a personal connection.

Recounting her ordeal, she remarked, "It's a shame, because the local government would have been able to imagine the need for this food if any of them had experience in child-rearing."