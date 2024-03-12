U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a record $895.2 billion defense and national security budget for fiscal 2025, with bolstering Indo-Pacific partnerships and alliances while deterring China seen as key focuses.

The proposal, released Monday in Washington, would have the U.S. reach into its weapons stockpiles to provide arms to Taiwan while simultaneously spending more on anti-ship missiles to “help to neutralize” China’s anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities, ships and air defenses.

“This request will bolster our ability to defend our country, paced to the challenge posed by an increasingly aggressive People's Republic of China,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “It will better posture us to deter aggression against the United States, or our allies and partners, while also preparing us to prevail in conflict if necessary.”