As the rift between ruling and opposition parties deepened Tuesday over the questioning of Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers embroiled in a recent slush fund scandal, three members of the faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced their intention to appear before an Upper House political ethics committee scheduled to convene on Thursday.

Former Upper House Secretary-General Hiroshige Seko, former Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto and Upper House lawmaker Shoji Nishida will face questioning for underreporting excess income collected from fundraising parties that totaled approximately ¥15.4 million ($104,000), ¥20 million and ¥4.1 million respectively.

This will be the first time that an Upper House ethics committee convenes. The three lawmakers will be questioned in front of the cameras for approximately 90 minutes, after brief initial remarks.

The remaining 29 lawmakers vetted in a recent internal probe said they had no intention of testifying before the committee. Upper House lawmaker Masako Mori, who failed to reply before the deadline, will receive a reprimand.

Upper House lawmakers involved in the scandal also include Tamayo Marukawa, another former Olympics minister, and former Expo minister Naoki Okada, among others.

After a meeting Tuesday morning among senior members of the committee, the opposition voiced its disappointment over the lukewarm response to the probe from the 32 LDP members directly involved in the scandal.

While conceding that attendance is voluntary, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) stressed that all those involved in the kickback scheme at the center of the scandal should answer the charges in front of the committee.

“We don’t want to close the curtain with only three people,” CDP lawmaker Saori Yoshikawa, a senior member of the committee, told reporters after the meeting. “The core issue won’t become clear unless we hear from each lawmaker how this legal violation came to be.”

The ethics committee's 15 members unanimously agreed to kick off questioning on Thursday following a formal request by five of them — the minimum requirement to convene the panel.

Senior members of the committee will issue a formal statement urging the remaining 29 lawmakers to appear at the committee.

All opposition parties — from Nippon Ishin no Kai to the Japanese Communist Party — appeared aligned in urging the LDP to make a stronger effort to convince more lawmakers to come forward to address the accusations.

“It’s hard to believe they are seriously trying to take action to address the current scandal and the distrust in politics,” Nippon Ishin’s policy chief Shun Otokita said, calling out the poor governance within the LDP.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Lower House remains fluid, after multiple testimonies by senior members of the Abe faction held two weeks ago uncovered some discrepancies in the circumstances behind the unlawful kickback practices.

In a series of statements published on his website in the last few weeks, former education minister Hakubun Shimomura — who served as the faction’s secretary-general from January 2018 to September 2019— reiterated his readiness to testify before an ethics committee if needed and act in accordance with the party's wishes.

Shimomura — who was excluded from the faction's steering committee last summer – declared he had underreported political funds amounting to ¥4.76 million from 2019 to 2022. He reportedly submitted a formal request to testify before the committee on Tuesday.

The LDP is also grappling with increasing pressure to reprimand senior party members at the center of the scandal.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly said that the party will deal with the matter appropriately, but has so far failed to indicate an exact timeline. Calls to take a decision before the party’s convention, scheduled for Sunday, have subsided and a hypothetical deadline might be set for around April 28, when three by-elections will take place.

There are different levels of reprimand, ranging from a temporary suspension from all leadership positions to a withdrawal of a party’s official endorsement in a general election. The most severe punishment entails a formal recommendation for them to abandon the party.

Public opinion seems overwhelmingly in favor of stronger reprimands for the politicians involved.

A Kyodo News poll run last weekend found that 77.3% of respondents thought the lawmakers should receive severe punishments from the party, while over 90% said they didn’t think the lawmakers had been held accountable.