Japan pledged to promote "offer-based" development assistance instead of waiting for developing countries to request such funding in its annual economic aid policy document released Tuesday.

The white paper on development cooperation, released by the Foreign Ministry, pledged to "persistently improve" the official development assistance system by combining the more proactive aid approach with its traditional request-based method.

The government adopted a new approach after updating the Development Cooperation Charter policy guideline last June, marking its first revision since 2015, in response to China's increased economic clout in the developing world through investment.