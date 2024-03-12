The Chinese legislature voted to change a four-decade-old law so it tightens the Communist Party’s grip on the State Council — China's Cabinet — underscoring President Xi Jinping’s drive to give the party control over all the main levers of government.

Some 2,883 delegates to the annual National People’s Congress gathering in Beijing voted in favor of the amendments to the State Council Organic Law on Monday. Eight voted against, and nine abstained.

The changes would emphasize the party’s leadership over the Cabinet and encourage it to follow certain ideologies including Xi Jinping Thought, Li Hongzhong, the vice-chairman of the legislature’s Standing Committee, said earlier.