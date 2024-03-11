The latest violence in Haiti underscores the powerful sway of armed gangs, which have profited from collusion with the authorities, institutional negligence and political chaos since the 2021 assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The gangs sowing terror in the impoverished Caribbean island have morphed into de facto overlords. Now they are demanding the ouster of current Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whose successor would have been sworn in on Feb. 7 if elections scheduled for 2023 had taken place.

Here's a closer look at the chokehold the gangs have on the country of 11 million inhabitants.