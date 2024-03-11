Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, the top uniformed officer of the Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, Monday returned to his official duties for the first time in about a month after taking a rest due to overwork.

According to the Defense Ministry, Yoshida complained of fever and illness on Feb. 15 and visited the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo. He was diagnosed as overworked and recommended to undergo medical treatment.

Since the beginning of the year, the general had been involved in disaster relief activities following the Noto Peninsula earthquake and Japan's joint military drills with the United States.

He was discharged from the hospital over a week later on Feb. 27 and continued to rest at home, although was available by e-mail and telephone in case of emergencies. Since being discharged from the hospital, Yoshida was only physically present at his office for brief instances until Monday.

Yoshida said he has no lingering physical complications after his hospital stay.

During his absence, Yoshida’s position was temporarily filled by Lt. Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, the vice chief of staff of the Joint Staff.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also spent the first few months of this year in and out of hospital, due to bladder complications from a prostate cancer diagnosis.