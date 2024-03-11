The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, already grappling with a political slush funds scandal, has suddenly found itself with two new problems that could cause further political damage.

On Friday, the Sankei Shimbun reported that the Wakayama chapter of the LDP hosted an event for the party’s Youth Division last November that featured five female dancers in revealing outfits.

About 50 people, including Diet members and local politicians from six Kansai area prefectures, attended the performance, where an audience member used his mouth to give a tip to a dancer.