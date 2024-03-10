While Japan is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami on Monday, as many as 29,000 people remain evacuated.

The disaster mainly struck the Tohoku region, with many coastal municipalities across three prefectures — Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima — ravaged by a massive tsunami. The 9.0-magnitude earthquake measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The number of evacuees stood at 29,328 as of Feb. 1 this year, according to the Reconstruction Agency.