Residents near a nuclear power plant on a peninsula in Miyagi Prefecture are concerned about evacuating in the event of a disaster, especially after a major earthquake struck central Japan at the start of this year.

The magnitude 7.6 New Year's Day quake left very few routes open on Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula, highlighting the difficulty of evacuating people from peninsulas.

Residents near the Onagawa nuclear plant on Miyagi's Oshika Peninsula are concerned about whether they could evacuate swiftly if a natural disaster triggers a nuclear accident there. The plant's No. 2 reactor is slated to restart around September this year.