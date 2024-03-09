With former U.S. President Donald Trump now virtually certain to win the Republican nomination for the November presidential election, the Japanese government has begun making full-fledged preparations to work with his camp.

While maintaining relations with incumbent President Joe Biden's administration, the government believes it is necessary to prepare for both the possibility of Biden's re-election and Trump's return to power.

"Our country is watching the presidential election campaign with great interest," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference Thursday.