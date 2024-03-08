Akira Toriyama, the influential creator of the Dragon Ball manga and anime franchise, has died at age 68, it was announced on Friday.

Dragon Ball's official website said Toriyama died on March 1 due to a blood clot in the brain.

A funeral service was held with members of Toriyama’s immediate family. Dates for official farewell events have not yet been announced.

The post on the website expressed sadness and regret at Toriyama’s sudden passing, saying that he was “passionately working on many projects” and that “there was so much more than he wanted to accomplish.”

"Dragon Ball," which began serialization in 1984, became an international phenomenon.

The post also expressed gratitude to Toriyama’s fans.

“He was supported by so many people from around the world who allowed him to be able to continue his creative endeavors for over 45 years,” it said.

“We sincerely hope that the world of Akira Toriyama's unique works will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time to come. Please accept our deepest gratitude for your kindness and friendship during his lifetime,” it added.

Toriyama made his debut in 1978 with "Wonder Island.” Since then, he produced many popular works such as "Dr. Slump" and "Dragon Ball" for Weekly Shonen Jump comic book.

In particular, "Dragon Ball," which began serialization in 1984, became an international phenomenon and has been adapted into animation and live-action films. It continues to be loved across the globe to this day.