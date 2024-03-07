Visitors will be banned from entering private alleys in Kyoto's famous geisha district, a local representative said on Thursday, as the ancient city tackles overtourism after the pandemic.

Kyoto residents have long expressed frustration with tourists, especially in the city's Gion district, home to teahouses where geiko — as geisha are locally known — and their young maiko apprentices, perform.

In December, a Gion district council comprised of residents urged the city of Kyoto to tackle the issue, saying their neighborhood "is not a theme park."