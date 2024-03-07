Prominent Japanese political scientist Makoto Iokibe, renowned for his research on Japan's relations with the United States during postwar U.S. occupation, died of acute aortic dissection at a hospital in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday. He was 80.

Iokibe, professor emeritus at Kobe University and a Hyogo native, earned a master's degree at Kyoto University's graduate school in 1969.

After serving as assistant professor at Hiroshima University, he became a professor at Kobe University in 1981. He also served as president of the National Defense Academy of Japan from 2006 to 2012.