Snow is forecast for Tokyo from late Thursday through Friday morning, with the Kanto region likely to experience heavy snowfall, prompting the weather agency to warn of traffic disruptions and icy roads.

A low-pressure system with a cold air mass of minus 3 degrees Celsius at a 1,500-meter altitude is expected to develop in the southern Kanto region over the course of Thursday, which is likely to lead to the snowfall.

According to the Meteorological Agency, how much the low-pressure system develops and its location, as well as the intensity of the accompanying cold air, will determine whether it snows or rains.

If it snows, it is expected to be wet snow, which won’t settle for long.

The Meteorological Agency has predicted that up to 3 centimeters of snow will fall in the northern Kanto region. Southern Kanto and mountainous areas throughout the region are expected to see up to 5 cm. The Koshin region is also expected to see heavy snowfall of up to 5 cm.

The Kanto region has been experiencing a mix of wet snow and rain this week, from Tuesday through Wednesday morning.