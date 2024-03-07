The number of serious traffic accidents caused by distracted drivers, such as those using smartphones while driving, hit a record high in Japan in 2023, police data shows.

The number of distracted-driving crashes that caused any death or serious injury rose 34 from the previous year to 122, highest on records that go back to 2007, according to the data, compiled by the National Police Agency and released Thursday.

The risk of fatal accidents increased 3.8-fold when a driver used a mobile phone while driving compared with when not using it, the data also shows.