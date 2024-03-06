Donald Trump won the Republican presidential nominating contests in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, as he sought to force rival Nikki Haley from the race on the biggest voting day of the primary calendar and set up a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Voters in 15 states and one U.S. territory were casting ballots for their presidential candidate on Super Tuesday, with polls scheduled to close throughout the evening until Alaska wraps up the day at midnight EST (0500 on Wednesday Greenwich Mean Time).

Immigration and the economy are leading concerns for voters in both parties, Edison exit polls in California, North Carolina and Virginia showed. A majority of Republican voters in those states said they backed deporting illegal immigrants; Trump, who frequently denigrates migrants, has promised to mount the largest deportation effort in U.S. history if elected.