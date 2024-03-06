Japan-South Korea relations have improved dramatically since Seoul announced a plan to resolve the two countries' dispute over wartime labor a year ago, but it is unclear whether the better ties can be maintained as challenges over the matter remain.

The South Korean government said in March last year that a government-affiliated foundation would pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese companies sued over World War II-era labor, an effort to resolve the largest stumbling block to bilateral ties.

Soon after the announcement of the plan, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol made his first trip to Japan since he took office, for a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The two leaders have met seven times in a year.