Japan’s Immigration Services Agency announced new guidelines Tuesday aimed at enhancing transparency around policies on special permission for residence for visa overstayers, as well as a new procedure allowing such individuals to apply for the permit during the deportation process.

Special permission for residence is a permit granted to foreign nationals who would otherwise be subject to deportation. Greater transparency on the requirements for special permission for residence would help foreign nationals residing illegally in the country determine if they might be eligible for it.

The new guidelines will serve as a way to evaluate negative factors, such as the extent to which a person's prolonged illegal stay in Japan violates the immigration control order, while positively considering the following factors: