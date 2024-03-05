The government said Tuesday it will cease subsidizing medical expenses for people infected with COVID-19, including no longer fixing the cost of medicines, at the end of March due to a decline in the number of cases.

With Japan's health care arrangements returning to pre-pandemic status from April, patients will have to pay between 10% and 30% of the cost of drugs for COVID-19 treatment. Income levels and age determine how much each person pays.

Government subsidies for hospitalizations and for medical institutions reserving beds for COVID-19 inpatients will also end.