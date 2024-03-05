Japan is set to sharply increase the number of foreign nationals it accepts under its skilled worker visa, with plans to receive up to 800,000 people in the next five years, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

In an attempt to cope with an acute labor shortage, the government is considering adding the road transportation, railway, forestry and timber industries to those within scope for the visa system, which was introduced in April 2019, the source said.

The projected figure for the five years from April this year is more than double the up to 345,150 workers the government had expected to accept through fiscal 2023, ending March, in its estimate when the system was created.