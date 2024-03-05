The Ehime Prefectural Police arrested a senior yakuza member in Okayama Prefecture on Tuesday over the alleged fatal shooting of a man at a Starbucks outlet in January.

The incident occurred at around 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 14 at a Starbucks located in a shopping mall in Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture.

Yuichiro Maetani, 62, a senior member of the Ikeda-gumi yakuza group, allegedly shot Yuichiro Ishikawa, 49, with what appeared to be a handgun. Maetani then fled on foot from the store and was put on a wanted list.

On Tuesday morning, police found Maetani alone at a house in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which investigators had designated as a possible point of interest.

Police reported finding in the house what appeared to be a handgun and bullets, which might have been used in the shooting.

The police believe Ishikawa was on the terrace of the coffee shop when he was shot. None of the other customers in the shop were hurt, they said.

An autopsy showed that Ishikawa bled to death, police said, adding that the suspect shot him multiple times in the chest.

According to the prefectural police, the suspect and Ishikawa knew each other and were involved in some kind of dispute.