The Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested five individuals on suspicion of engaging in forgery and fraudulent use of sealed official documentation, as well as the illicit opening of bank accounts using forged driver's licenses.

The suspects include Kenta Sugimoto, 36, an unemployed resident in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture.

The suspects are allegedly tied to a series of transactions involving the sale of bank accounts to a specialized fraud group, which reportedly began last September and involving sales amounting to tens of millions of yen.

According to police, the suspects created fake driver's licenses last December by affixing pieces of printed paper onto plain cards, which they then submitted to a financial institution for identity verification to open bank accounts.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects used addresses of unoccupied residences to receive cash cards and related documentation. These accounts were allegedly sold for amounts ranging between ¥60,000 ($400) and ¥2.5 million each.

The suspects also allegedly sold smartphone SIM cards and IP phone numbers using similar fraudulent methods.

Sugimoto came under suspicion for involvement in the bank account fraud during an investigation into another card fraud case . The suspect has been arrested and indicted for violating the law on the prevention of illegal mobile phone use.