The Food Safety Commission of Japan released a draft report last month on the daily intake limit for PFAS, a set of fluorinated chemicals recently linked to a range of health issues such as cancer and pregnancy complications.

The report spells out the “tolerable daily intake” (TDI) of PFAS through food for the first time. It recommended a limit of 20 nanograms each of PFOA and PFOS — two of the most used PFAS compounds — per kilogram of body weight per day.

But how worried should we be about PFAS?