Nearly a year since U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, his parents are counting on a "very personal" promise from President Joe Biden to bring him home.

The U.S. government has declared that Gershkovich, who categorically denies the spying accusations, is wrongfully detained, and negotiations are under way to swap him in a prisoner exchange.

"He made a very personal, very strong commitment to do whatever it takes to bring Evan home and that has been tremendous for us," Evan's father Mikhail Gershkovich said in an interview this week, describing meeting Biden last April.