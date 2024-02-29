Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister, whose statesmanship on what he called "great causes,” from free trade and acid rain in North America to the overthrow of apartheid in South Africa, gave way to accusations of financial misdoing and influence-peddling after he left office, has died at 84.

His daughter Caroline Mulroney announced the death on X, formerly Twitter. She did not say where or when he died or specify the cause of death. "He died peacefully, surrounded by family,” she wrote.

Born into a blue-collar family in eastern Quebec, Mulroney transcended his small-town roots to become a prosperous lawyer and business executive before seeking and attaining high office as a Conservative, rising to prime minister in 1984. He won reelection with a convincing margin in 1988.