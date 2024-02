100 YEARS AGO

Monday, March 10, 1924

Of Japanese blood but American birth, education and ideas, a party of very pretty girls is now stopping at the Woman’s Home in Okubo, Tokyo, taking their first sights of Japan and the Japanese. They are Miss Toki and Miss Tai Miyakawa, sisters; Miss Sumire Okazaki and Miss Kimiyo Kimura, arrivals by the Kaga Maru on Sunday, intending to visit their Japanese relations.